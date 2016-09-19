Liberace Mansion to host Puttin’ on the Glitz fundraiser

A recently renovated Las Vegas mansion once owned by famed pianist and Las Vegas entertainer Liberace will house a charity event for homeless youth at the end of September.

United Kingdom businessman Martyn Ravenhill, owner and orchestrator of a three-year long project to return the property at 4982 Shirley St. to its former glory, said he is excited about the planned Puttin’ on the Glitz fundraiser that will help raise money for Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY), an agency that offers assistance to homeless youth in Southern Nevada.

The fundraiser, being hosted by Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, is pegged for Sept. 29 and will take place at the 15,000-square-foot, ‘70s-era residence, which neighbors the NPHY facility, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets prices for individuals are $75 and $125 for couples. Funds raised will go toward providing emergency shelter beds for homeless youth.

Event-goers will enjoy a night of musical entertainment by pianist Wes Winters and performances by Broadway in the Hood, which is in its second season at the Smith Center.

The night will also be filled with silent art-auctions, a raffle and champagne and hors d’oeuvres by Mark Sandoval, UNLV Harrah Hotel College’s executive chef.

The opportunity to tour the mansion will be offered during the affair.

Some of the property’s features that guests will see include frescoes of the Sistine Chapel in the master bedroom and bathroom, along with a sunken marble bathtub. Also inside the property is a hall of mirrors, inspired by Louis XIV’s palace in Versailles and other unique items designed by Liberace.

Ravenhill said the property also had a large addition put on as part of the renovation. This added a large-scale ballroom — which covered over a pool tiled with a piano-key design.

Ravenhill purchased Mr. Showmanship’s part-time residence, close to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and McCarran International Airport, out of foreclosure in August 2013 for $500,000, Clark County property records show.

Though it’s only in need of a little polishing now; the property was not always in such pristine shape.

The home, purchased by Wladziu Valentino Liberace (1919-1987) in 1974, fell into disrepair through several changes of ownership following the pianist’s death in 1987.

Ravenhill said he’s spent about $2 million since he started the renovation on the home, which had begun to sink.

Several tons of concrete mix had to be poured into two large sinkholes underneath the mansion that Ravenhill was unaware of when he bought it.

On another positive note for the home, the Clark County Commission also voted to approve a historical designation for the residence in March, which allows Ravenhill to put on events such as charity fundraisers, private events and private tours and appointment-only tours with some restrictions.

Those interested in NPHY’s event, being sponsored by Broadway in the Hood, Cirque Du Soleil, Human Rights Campaign Las Vegas and UNLV, can visit nphy.org/glitz for ticket information.