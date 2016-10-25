2016 PBR Finals Week music lineup: Dustin Lynch, Jerrod Niemann, Steven Tyler, George Thorogood

Country singer Dustin Lynch, recently here for the 2016 Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival, has been added to the star-power lineup for PBR Finals Week starting here Saturday and continuing through Nov. 6.

Other artists include Colt Ford, Lita Ford, Jerrod Niemann, Warrant, Kyle Park, Rick Springfield, George Thorogood & The Destroyers (who are performing world champion J.B. Mauney’s walk-in song, “Bad to the Bone,” at T-Mobile Arena) and headliner Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, who recorded PBR’s new anthem, “Hold On (Won’t Let Go).”

The concerts during the week that PBR crowns its world champion includes free shows at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena and concerts for fans attending PBR Built Ford Tough World Finals at T-Mobile, as well as the PBR Blue Def Finals at South Point Arena & Equestrian Center.

Artists appearing in Fan Zone at South Point: The Casey Donahew Band, Neal McCoy, Natalie Stovall & The Drive, Justin Adams, Andy Velo, Sierra Black, The Morrison Brothers, Leah Turner, Baylor Wilson, Luke Kaufman, Brennin and Ashley McBryde.

PBR Finals Week has been expanded into an eight-day competition, from this Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 6, and includes the Top Two tour championships. It features more than 70 of the world’s top bull riders and some 700 bulls. More than $3.5 million in prize money will be awarded, including $1 million for the 2016 PBR world champion.

Leading the lineup here after the last weekend of competition in Tucson: 1. Chase Outlaw, 2. Kaique Pacheco and 3. Silvano Alves. Longtime favorite and former world champion Guilherme Marchi is in 4th. The winner receives the $10,000 world championship belt buckle and $1 million bonus.