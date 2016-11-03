Posted 

2016 PBR World Finals photos: Night 1 at T-Mobile Arena with George Thorogood

web1_12016113153612872_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_22016113153613946_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_32016113153614174_7327024.jpg
George Thorogood & The Destroyers performs during Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_42016113153614528_7327024.jpg
George Thorogood & The Destroyers performs during Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_52016113153614638_7327024.jpg
George Thorogood & The Destroyers performs during Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_62016113153614724_7327024.jpg
George Thorogood & The Destroyers performs during Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_72016113153614808_7327024.jpg
George Thorogood & The Destroyers performs during Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_82016113153614906_7327024.jpg
George Thorogood & The Destroyers performs during Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_92016113153614981_7327024.jpg
Lorena Peril performs the national anthem during Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_10201611315361557_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_112016113153615132_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_122016113153615206_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_132016113153615289_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_142016113153615408_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_152016113153615494_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_162016113153615599_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_172016113153615717_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_182016113153615815_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_192016113153615959_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_202016113153616110_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_212016113153616208_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_222016113153616340_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_232016113153616454_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_242016113153616591_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_252016113153616737_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_262016113153616896_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_27201611315361712_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_282016113153617359_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_292016113153617542_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_302016113153617663_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_312016113153617831_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_32201611315361852_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_332016113153618148_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_342016113153618286_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_352016113153618438_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_362016113153618554_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_372016113153618722_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_382016113153618879_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_392016113153618974_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_40201611315361986_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_412016113153619312_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_422016113153619525_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_432016113153619623_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_442016113153619718_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_452016113153619881_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_46201611315362011_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_472016113153620191_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_482016113153620290_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_492016113153620478_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_502016113153620716_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_512016113153620803_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_522016113153620972_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_532016113153621126_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_542016113153621279_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_552016113153621559_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_562016113153621647_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_572016113153621806_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_58201611315362280_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_592016113153622170_7327024.jpg
Defending world champion J.B. Mauney competes during Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_602016113153622359_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_612016113153622629_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_622016113153622742_7327024.jpg
Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Night 1 of the five-day 2016 Built Ford Tough Professional Bull Riders World Finals kicked off at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night for the first time, and contributing photographer Tom Donoghue, as part of his yearly calendar of events, was on duty for his photo gallery.

The PBR World Finals, for many years at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV, is on the Las Vegas Strip this year at T-Mobile Arena. Events also are at South Point south of the Strip.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers and their “Bad to the Bone” entertained on the first night of the five-day championship at T-Mobile Arena, while Colt Ford ruled the outdoors at Toshiba Plaza. Rick Springfield and Lita Ford are tonight’s headliners.

Donoghue reported that Americans Chase Outlaw won Round 1 and defending world champion J.B. Mauney is primed again to win it all again, but never discount the always-competitive Brazilian PBR athletes and champions.

Lorena Peril of “Fantasy” at The Luxor performed the national anthem. Check out the PBR website for a full report of Night 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

 