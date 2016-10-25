Cher on her concert dates at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo: ‘It really is the last show’

Superstar singer-actress Cher has talked about her new residency at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo starting Feb. 8, and she says this time that “it really is the last show.” Her last “Farewell Tour” began in 2005, but she reappeared here for 2014’s “Dressed to Kill.”

Said Cher: “I’m going to take the best things I’ve done through my career and somehow squeeze them all into this one 90-minute show, as much of my career highlights as possible, who I am and what I have been and done. I will re-create my favorite things and favorite songs and mix it with some great eye candy.

“Things that would be in this show. If I didn’t do them, you’d be disappointed. This is the last time, so I will take the best things I’ve done in the best way I can. Some things completely different to what I have done before.”

Cher’s team has toured the 5,300-seat arena-theater at Monte Carlo, and she has studied renderings and photos, even making suggestions and redecorating ideas. “I’m really excited. It’s exceptional. It’s an arena, a small and intimate arena, and that’s where I am most comfortable.

“The production will overwhelm the audiences because we have the very newest, most modern, amazing, cutting-edge computer-generated images and technology,” she said. She also promises “fabulous new Bob Mackie gowns.”

Cher added: “No one is better at designing than he is — simply amazing. There will be fabulous new outfits, and he’ll redo some I have in my wardrobe. I love the originals so much. To think he took me from a girl in bell-bottoms to a chic fashion place.”

The 70- year-old Goddess of Pop added: “The fans have truly been loyal over the years. Cher friends are dear friends of mine, and it’s so good to know they are still there for me. I am very grateful. I am really excited and looking forward to this, even though Las Vegas is a hard place for me because I always have a difficult time with my throat.”

Cher, who headlined at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace from 2008-2011, has inked an initial contract for 18 shows from Feb. 8 through May 25 but promises to add dates later in 2017.