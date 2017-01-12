Drake’s $100,000 Tiffany gift to J.Lo; Celine’s new ’do; Meryl Streep at MMA Awards?

Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors? Just asking …

When Jennifer Lopez returns to Axis at Planet Hollywood for the next run of her hit residency “All I Have” starting Feb. 8, will she wear a 17” Victoria diamond necklace with 15 carats of round, pear, marquise-shaped diamonds on platinum?

The bling is from new beaufriend Drake who reportedly bought it for her from Tiffany for a cool $100,000.

* When Celine Dion returns to her The Colosseum at Caesars Palace residency next Tuesday, will she be sporting a new blonde look? That’s the buzz from British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who also styles Nicole Kidman.

I asked my hair guru pal Michael Boychuck at his Color salon in Caesars Palace what it might mean. He told me: “When a woman changes her hair color and style, it is something very meaningful to her.

“She is shedding the old and moving on to the new. It indicates a starting-fresh approach to her life.” The super-bright blonde highlights match her new high-fashion look of bright, bold colors created last year by her stylist, Law Roach, who is currently a judge on “America’s Next Top Model” on VH1.

* Will The Octagon fighters invite award-winning actress Meryl Streep to attend their ninth-annual World MMA Awards at The Venetian Theater on March 2? The actress slammed their sport as “not the arts” at Sunday’s Golden Globes in an attack on President-elect Donald Trump. The Donald rebutted by labeling Meryl “over-rated” and a “Hillary lover.”

Industry experts pick nominees, and fans choose winners by voting at WorldMMAAwards.com. Fighters Only Magazine runs the voting and awards sponsored by BodyBuilding.com, one of the world’s largest online sports nutrition stores headquartered in Boise, Idaho.