Family-owned and -run Nora’s Italian on West Flamingo is open for business at new location

Back in 1991 when Nora’s Italian Cuisine opened on West Flamingo, it was in a strip mall with just 12 seats. Over the years, owners and founders Nora and Gino Mauro expanded as it became one of our city’s most popular dining destinations. They also added sons Marcello, Giovanni and Claudio and eight grandchildren.

Today, Marcello is general manager after he graduated from UNLV. A few days ago after saving all their profits for more than 20 years, they moved just 900 feet to their own newly built, standalone building that’s more than 10 times the size of the original.

Lunch service began two days ago, and after dinner there Tuesday night, I can confirm that it’s still Nora’s own incredible Italian home-made cuisine. The place was mobbed as if it was the hottest table in town with regulars of 25 years joined by newcomers.

There’s a bocce court by the outside terrace, and the only thing that has to be worked on is parking. Too many cars for too few spots, so Marcello tells me that he’s bringing in a valet service and paving over adjacent sand-covered land. They never expected such a rush.

He also is fixing the website reservations form as it crashed from too many people wanting tables. We had a meal as if I was still in Tuscany in July and totally agree with the rave reviews already on Zagat, Urbanspoon and Trip Advisor.

Thanks to the gentleman at the table beside mine who dashed out to the parking lot to me with my cell phone I’d left beside my wine glass. It wasn’t that I’d drank too much. I was just in the most relaxed mood I’ve been in since returning from Rome!