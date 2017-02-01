Is former The Venetian-The Palazzo President John Caparella behind $400 million Tao Group deal?

Was The Venetian and The Palazzo’s former president, John Caparella, behind the stunning $400 million acquisition by Madison Square Garden of nightlife and hospitality company Tao Group revealed this morning?

I reported that the deal was underway several weeks ago, but nobody at Tao Group would comment at the time. Here in Las Vegas, Tao Group, under the direction of founder Jason Strauss with founder partners Marc Packer, Rich Wolf and Noah Tepperberg, has grown into a sprawling hospitality company since debuting 11 years ago at The Venetian.

In the former Walt Disney retail space, Tao Restaurant and Nightclub led to the launch of Lavo at The Palazzo, then Marquee Nightclub and Beauty & Essex restaurant-and-nightlife lounge at The Cosmopolitan of LasVegas.

Tao Group has a nightclub operation in Sydney, Australia, and also runs The Stanton Social and Vandal in New York. Plans for a global expansion of all the properties are underway, with projects in the construction-and-design stage in Los Angeles and Chicago overseen by the four Las Vegas partners.

John is now executive VP of Venue Management for MSG’s portfolio of venues and responsible for driving the company’s advancement. John joined MSG in October 2015 after a three-year stint (May 2011-March 2015) at Sheldon Adelson’s AAA Five Diamond Strip properties here.

New York sources are reporting that MSG is paying $400 million for a majority stake in Tao Group, with the four principal partners retaining “a substantial stake and continuing to run the day-to-day operations.”

The New York Post’s Page Six columnist Emily Smith reports that Tao Group and MSG will join forces to create VIP premium hospitality experiences at MSG’s live events and venues that include MSG, Radio City Music Hall, The Beacon Theater and The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Also, MSG’s planned state-of-the-art entertainment arena here slated for off-Strip land behind Wynn Las Vegas employee parking structures on Koval and Sands avenues. MSG also owns The New York Knicks, The New York Rangers and “The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular.”