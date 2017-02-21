Four of Gordon Ramsay’s in-laws arrested in U.K., The Daily Mail reports

Shocking news from my old London newspaper The Daily Mail today that Las Vegas celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s in-laws have been arrested and charged in a Scotland Yard police investigation of computer hacking.

Gordon’s father-in-law Chris Hutcheson and Gordon’s wife Tana’s sister, Orlando, and her brother, Adam, were arrested in a sting dubbed “Operation Tuleta.” Chris Hutcheson’s other son, Chris Jr., also was detained.

They will all be in a London courtroom March 14 to answer charges that, between October 2010 and March 2011, they conspired to have computer-access programs and data without authority. The sting was set up to investigate allegations of computer hacking at London newspapers.

Gordon and Tana have no involvement with the allegations and in fact were involved in a bitter feud with his father-in-law and wife in 2012. Gordon had accused them of hacking into private emails and stealing $2 million from his restaurant empire.

Tana sided with Gordon and severed ties with her parents. Gordon fired Chris as Gordon Ramsay Holdings chief exec when it was disclosed that he had kept a second secret family in France. He said money had been embezzled, but it was to fund his double life and another mistress.