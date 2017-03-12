Highlights of the week ahead: Terry Fator, ‘Matilda,’ Marie Osmond, Das EFX, March Madness

Sunday, March 12

The song-and-dance show “Reverie” mixing an Old School vibe with sexy, modern dance and classic legendary songs is unveiled at Indigo Lounge at Bally’s.

Tribal Seeds plants itself firmly at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Monday, March 13

Entertainer and ventriloquist Terry Fator celebrates his eighth anniversary at The Mirage as he adds a Sir Elton John character to his lineup and gives the hit production a new look with a Terry Fator tonight show concept.

Trick-shot pool prince Florian “Venom” Kohler attempts to break five Guinness World Records at Gorilla Cafe on East Tropicana. Florian’s mindboggling YouTube videos have been viewed more than 500 million times.

Tuesday, March 14

“Matilda the Musical” starts a weeklong run at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. A story by company manager Michael Altbaum, who works with 13 children in the cast, was posted Feb. 24.

It’s a tipoff to March Madness with the Tourney College Basketball Seminar featuring TV sports personality Hank Goldberg, Gold Sheet’s Bruce Marshall, Andy Isko from Gaming Today and sports book boss Chuck Esposito at Sunset Station.

Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club hosts March mayhem viewing parties through April 3.

The Battle of the Brackets begins at Clique Bar Lounge at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Still at The Mirage.

Wednesday, March 15

Flamingo headliner Marie Osmond visits St. Rose Dominican Hospital as founder of Children’s Miracle Network, then hosts 9-year-old Miracle child James Kish, who is battling a brain tumor, at her show with brother Donny Osmond that evening.

Happy Birthday greetings to our esteemed editor Don Chareunsy.

Thursday, March 16

Former NBA star and NCAA legend Thurl Bailey and former Mayor Oscar Goodman kick off Hoops Central viewing parties at Westgate. March Madness is celebrated at Hearthstone at Red Rock Resort and Borracha at Green Valley Ranch.

Downtown Summerlin celebrates its Tipoff Tailgate parties with NBA legends Larry Johnson, Moses Scurry and Anderson Hunt, and the T.I. ballroom becomes a large party.

Tao Group (Tao at The Venetian, Lavo at The Palazzo, Marquee and Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan) celebrates the grand opening of Avenue, Tao, Luchini and Beauty & Essex at The Dream Hotel in Hollywood.

Flogging Molly headlines at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan.

Das EFX headlines Throwback Thursdays at LAX at The Luxor.

Friday, March 17

Irish bands celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Fremont Street Experience on all stages all weekend.

“Saturday Night Live” favorites Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz return to The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas.

Herman’s Hermits is at South Point.

Neil Sedaka is at The Orleans Showroom.

Saturday, March 18

Indigo Kidd performs at the grand opening of graphic artist Devon Almarinez’s creations at The Gallery of Music & Art.