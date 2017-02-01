Iconic Rao’s co-owner Frank Pellegrino Sr. dies at age 72

Rao’s Restaurants released the following statement this afternoon regarding the death of co-owner Frank Pellegrino Sr.:

Rao’s iconic co-owner Frank Pellegrino Sr. passed away late Tuesday in the presence of his family and loved ones. He was 72 years old. While the entire Rao’s family mourns his loss, they also celebrate his life and know he would be adamant that “the show must go on.”

Presiding over a hallowed New York establishment elegantly entrenched in a bygone era of Packards and Parodis, Pellegrino was an impeccable curator of the city’s gritty, glorious past. It was under his inspired stewardship that Rao’s became the city’s most-coveted dining destination, a place where the A-list and the hoi polloi found common cause in food, song and revelry.

Rao’s counterintuitive quirks were pure Pellegrino. The place is perpetually festooned in Christmas decorations and closed on weekends. The interminable waiting list, celebrity sightings and mouth-watering fare were an experience that spawned faithful satellite locations at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, as well as a thriving food company.

Pellegrino was the last of the great hosts (here we speak of Toots Schor and Elaine Kaufman), and his exquisite style and effortless elan brought the room to life. His voice, especially when leading the raucous throngs through a chorus of “My Girl,” could bring down the house.

The only aspect of Pellegrino that exceeded his stentorian voice was his heart. He worked tirelessly on behalf of Mount Carmel Holy Rosary School and The Ronald McDonald House and donated countless tables auctioned off for staggering sums that benefited myriad causes.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Mount Carmel Holy Rosary School or The Ronald McDonald House. Information regarding a memorial service will be made available via Rao’s Facebook page as soon as details have been finalized.