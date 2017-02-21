Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Sam Hunt headline 2017 Route 91 Harvest at Las Vegas Village

For the fourth consecutive year, country stars have signed on to ensure the return of the three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival at Las Vegas Village.

Jason Aldean, Eric Church and Sam Hunt lead the star-powered lineup that also includes Lauren Alaina, Big & Rich, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne, Josh Abbott Band, Maren Morris, Jake Owen, Michael Ray, High Valley and Brett Young.

Rolling Stone has said that Route 91 Harvest has quickly established itself as a destination event drawing fans from all over the world and “continues to live up to the expectations it set in previous years.”

Having sold out in advance the last two years, three-day passes for 2017 go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at Rt91Harvest.com. The Neon Sleepover is set for Las Vegas Village from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

With the Las Vegas Strip as a backdrop, Route 91 Harvest offers a unique experience for festivalgoers as a weekend getaway for residents and visitors. Route 91 also boasts a second stage, “Next From Nashville Stage,” introducing fans to the future of country music.

Fans can upgrade their passes to enjoy the weekend Las Vegas-style, with options including the Neon Lounge VIP Package offering dedicated hosts, premium elevated viewing, shaded lounge space, food vendors, massage services and cell phone-charging stations.

Also available is the Sky Suite VIP Package, which includes access to an air-conditioned Tri-Level Sky Suite with top-deck, elevated viewing area, in-suite wait service, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, free Wi-Fi access and more.

“There’s no other city in the world like Las Vegas, and I definitely think that is what makes Route 91 Harvest so special,” said Brian O’Connell, president of Country Touring at Live Nation. “You have fans coming together from so many different places with one common thread — they want to have a good time.

“We have built this festival on the foundation of providing an experience that caters to all. Add to that one of the most insane lineups of the year, and I think it’s going to be one for the books.”