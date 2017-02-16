Keith Urban leads 2017 ACM Awards nominations with seven nods

Nominations were announced this morning for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, to be broadcast from our T-Mobile Arena on CBS (8 p.m. PT/ET; tape delayed in Pacific Time). Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are returning as co-hosts for the second consecutive year (for Luke, it is his fifth consecutive year hosting).

Keith Urban leads with seven nominations; Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each received six nominations; Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw each received five nominations; and Dierks, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton each received three nominations.

Ten-time ACM Award winners and multiplatinum trio Lady Antebellum announced the nominees in five categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year live today on “CBS This Morning.” “Entertainment Tonight” hosts Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier announced additional nominees on ETOnline.com.

Keith leads with seven nominations in five categories, including his seventh for Entertainer of the Year and 10th nod for Male Vocalist of the Year. Keith is nominated twice, as artist and producer, for Album of the Year for “Ripcord.” He received an additional two nominations, as artist and producer, in Single Record of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which also is nominated for Song of the Year.

Seven-time Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda received six nominations and is once again nominated as Female Vocalist of the Year. Miranda received her fifth nomination for Album of the Year for “The Weight of These Wings.” Her “Vice” received nods for Single Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year. She also received two nominations for “Vice” for Song of the Year as artist and songwriter.

First-time ACM nominee and new Grammy winner Maren earned six nominations in four categories. Maren received nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year and New Female Vocalist of the Year. She also is nominated twice for Album of the Year as producer and artist for “Hero.” Maren is nominated as artist and producer for Single Record of the Year for “My Church.”

Reigning Vocal Duo of the Year Florida Georgia Line leads group nominations with five, including their fifth nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year. FGL also is nominated for the second time for Entertainer of the Year. They received their second nomination for Album of the Year for “Dig Your Roots.” They also received nods for Single Record of the Year for “H.O.L.Y.” and Vocal Event of the Year for “May We All” with Tim.

Sixteen-time ACM Award winner Tim, who also won a Grammy on Sunday night, received five nods in four categories. He earned two for Single Record of the Year as artist and producer on “Humble and Kind.” Tim, who headlined at The Venetian with singer wife Faith Hill, also is nominated for Song of the Year and Video of the Year for “Humble and Kind.” He earned his 13th nod for Vocal Event of the Year for “May We All” with FGL.

ACM Awards co-host Dierks received three nominations, including his fourth nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year. Dierks also received his third nod for Album of the Year for “Black” and his second nod in for Vocal Event of the Year for “Different for Girls” with Elle King. Check back for our Q+A with Dierks ahead of his March 3-4 dates at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Thomas earned three nominations, including his first for Male Vocalist of the Year. Thomas also received two nominations as artist and songwriter for Song of the Year for “Die a Happy Man.” The song won Thomas an ACM Award last year for Single Record of the Year.

Reigning ACM Male Vocalist of the Year Chris is nominated in three categories. Once again, Chris, who is set to headline The Pearl Theater at The Palms on March 30, is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Tennessee Whiskey.” Chris received a nod for Video of the Year for “Fire Away.”

Jason Aldean, Luke, FGL, Carrie Underwood and Keith will battle it out for Entertainer of the Year. For Male Vocalist of the Year, the stars fighting for the title are Jason, Dierks, Thomas Rhett, Chris and Keith. The ladies at war for Female Vocalist of the Year are Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda, Maren, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie.

Competing for Album of the Year are Dierks for “Black,” FGL for “Dig Your Roots,” Maren for “Hero,” Keith for “Ripcord” and Miranda for “Weight of These Wings.” And fighting for Single Record of the Year are Keith for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” FGL for “H.O.L.Y,” Tim for “Humble and Kind,” Maren for “My Church” and Miranda for “Vice.”

The official red carpet preshow for the 52nd ACMs will live stream exclusively on Twitter on April 2 starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The awards are produced for television by Dick Clark Productions with Las Vegas regulars Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, R.A. Clark, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco as executive producers.