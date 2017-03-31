Lady Antebellum’s plans for new studio album included renting homes in California, Florida

During rehearsals today for Sunday’s 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards at our T-Mobile Arena, Lady Antebellum revealed the unusual way they recorded their new sixth studio album “Heart Break” due for release June 9.

The award-winning trio of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood decided that they needed “No Distractions,” so they rented homes in Florida and Southern California to all stay under the same roof for themselves, their favorite writers and their producer, Busbee.

They also took with them new writers that they’d never worked with before. The ploy worked because they wound up writing 11 songs for the new album, including the title song, “Heart Break.” Lady A headlines The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday night pre-ACMs.

They will perform “You Look Good” on Sunday’s telecast, then get ready to leave on a six-country world tour — including South Africa for the first time. They will perform 65 shows starting May 26 with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young as their opening acts.