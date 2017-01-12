Lifetime biopic on Britney Spears to premiere in Britain on Feb. 26?

Is the controversial Britney Spears biopic produced for Lifetime going to receive its broadcast premiere in Britain on Feb. 26 ahead of the U.S. airdate, which has still not been scheduled? “Britney” tells the story of Britney Jean Spears, a young girl from Louisiana trying to make a name for herself in the music scene when her talent became undeniable to all those around her.

While handlers soon began planning her every move, Britney found solace with fellow pop singer Justin Timberlake. Tragically, as Britney’s star continued to shine, her private life crumbled with her tabloid breakup with Justin and her parents’ marital problems.

Her personal behavior soon eclipsed her pop icon success as a quickie marriage to a childhood friend, Jason Alexander, and later an ill-fated marriage to dancer Kevin Federline became the talk of the world. Headlines said her life was spiraling out of control when she lost initial custody of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and was placed under her father’s conservatorship.

Despite her past troubles, Britney has battled back to rebuild her career to its former glory here in Las Vegas, proving to everyone that she’s a timeless force in entertainment. The two-hour film, which Britney has denounced and refused to authorize, stars Natasha Bassett as Britney Spears and Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake.