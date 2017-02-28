‘Magic Mike Live’ reveals cast at The Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

After a nationwide manhunt, casting for “Magic Mike Live Las Vegas” has been finalized. Inspired by the hit “Magic Mike” franchise and conceived by the films’ star hunk Channing Tatum, “MML” features 13 hot and talented men from across the U.S.

Previews begin March 30 at Club Domina at The Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas, and the grand opening is set for April 21. “MML” has sold more than 25,000 advance tickets, and tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com.

“We are overwhelmed with the incredible response ‘Magic Mike Live’ has received since tickets went on sale, and we can’t wait to reveal this groundbreaking new production to ‘Magic Mike’ fans around the world,” said Vincent Marini, Base Entertainment creative director and executive producer, in a news release.

Performed at the 450-seat Club Domina, a state-of-the-art cabaret nightclub redesigned to capture the magnetism of the “Magic Mike” franchise, guests will be enveloped in the 80-minute, 360-degree dance-and-acrobatic striptease spectacular.

“MML” is co-directed by Tatum and film-franchise choreographers Alison Faulk and Teresa Espinosa and produced by Free Association in conjunction with United Talent Agency, Aloris and June Entertainment, Warner Bros., Base Entertainment and The Hard Rock Hotel.

“MML” will perform at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Tickets start at $49 and are available at (800) 745-3000, MagicMikeLiveLasVegas.com and Ticketmaster.com. A $45 VIP meet-and-greet add-on is available with any ticket purchase and includes a photo.

‘Magic Mike Live Las Vegas’ cast

Manwe Sauls-Addison

The native New Yorker has been performing his whole life, working with Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Beyonce and Liza Minnelli, to name a few, as well as being a regular on “Saturday Night Live” since 2004 and recently a principle dancer on “Lip Sync Battle.”

Luke Broadlick

The multitalented entertainer booked Britney Spears’ “Circus Tour” at 16 and has toured and worked with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, John Legend, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato. His resume also includes The Academy Awards, American Music Awards, Super Bowl, Nike, McDonald’s, Disney, Nickelodeon and Samsung. Luke, 25, is a husband and father who lives in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Ryan Carlson

The Jacksonville, Florida, native began dance training at 12 at Center Stage Dance Company, and he is a graduate of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. He is a company member of Rasta Thomas’ Bad Boys of Dance, and he was in the original cast of the first national tour of “Flashdance the Musical.”

Jeremy Denzel

The professional dancer and actor from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, trained in high school under the legendary Debbie Allen, whom he continued to perform with for five years before beginning his professional career dancing and acting. His resume includes “Pitch Perfect 2,” “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk,” “Bolden,” “Atlanta” and “Step Sisters.”

Kyo Dominick

The 24-year-old Brooklyn, New York, native is a charismatic, debonair gentleman who loves to perform every chance he gets. His New York roots make him who he is, and you can see it in every move he makes. When Kyo is not working, he enjoys cooking and giving back to his community with his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi.

Anton Engel

The Switzerland native is a professional dancer, from hip hop to ballet, in London with a Swedish nationality and is fluent in French, German, Swedish and English. Anton started his dance career as a breakdancer at 13. His resume includes Fifth Harmony, Alan Carr, Michael McIntyre, Britain’s Royal Family, BBC, The BBC Music Awards, ITv and Channel 4.

Brandon Foster

The professional dancer from Davenport, Iowa, moved to L.A. in 2014, after receiving his bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Iowa State. Brandon has worked in television, film, print and live stage. His resume includes NBC, ABC, The Disney Channel, Fox, VH1, E!, Spike, Bravo, Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Natalie La Rose. Brandon enjoys going to the gym, cheering on his Chicago sports teams and playing golf.

Sebastian Gonzalez

Sebastian started professional training at The School for the Performing Arts in Puerto Rico at 15. In 2011, he relocated to Chicago, then L.A. He has toured with Taiwanese pop star Jolin Tsai, danced for Jennifer Hudson and Todrick Hall and performed for companies including Reebok and Oakley.

Lyndsay Hailey

Lyndsay has been writing, performing and directing comedy for more than 10 years. An alumnus of Second City National Touring Company, she has performed improv and sketch comedy all over the world. She also is the creator and star of several critically acclaimed one-woman shows, including The Chicago Tribune Critic’s Choice Award-winning “30% Chance of Hailey.” Her film credits include “Close Quarters” and “Uncle Kent 2.”

Jesse Morales

The Texas native enjoyed the bright lights of the stage at an early age. After high school, he saved his money, moved to L.A. to learn from the best and pursued his dream to be a performer. His journey has led him to “MML.” Jesse loves acting, photography and sports, especially playing golf with his buddy, the aforementioned Brandon.

Ryan Pires

Born and raised in Salinas, California, Ryan moved to Bend, Oregon, then L.A. Ryan loves action/outdoor sports and is an adrenaline junkie. He has a horribly offensive sense of humor and is always looking for a good laugh. Ryan comes from a family of mechanics and loves his motorcycle and old cars. His love of death metal got him into playing drums, but he also has an obsession with blues and is a hip-hop nerd.

J.D. Rainey

J.D., from Seattle, has played sports since childhood, including gymnastics, football, wrestling, martial arts and track and field. He has been dancing for 21 years, gaining experience in breaking, popping, locking and hip hop. J.D. also dances with his crew, The Massive Monkees, and has won numerous b-boy competitions nationally and internationally.

Chelsea Phillips Reid

The Oak Ridge, Tennessee, native began performing as a child with Dolly Parton at Dollywood. After performing at multiple theme parks, Chelsea toured internationally with “Sesame Street Live!” Her resume also includes Celebrity, Princess and Carnival Cruise Lines, “50 Shades! The Parody” at Bally’s, “Vegas! The Show” at Planet Hollywood, “Anyone Can Whistle” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

David Terry

The Indiana native has performed onstage and in national television with Madonna, Bastille, Neil Patrick Harris, “Saturday Night Live” and Shaun T. His teachers have included Popin Pete, Mr. Wiggles and choreographer/artist development expert Robin Dunn. David recently finished performing in the iLuminate “Artists of Light” Saudi Arabian Tour, as well as the lead male track in the Off-Broadway hit “Queen of the Night.”

Jackson Williams

Jackson was born in 1984 and grew up in Peterborough, England, before moving to London at 16 to pursue his dream of dancing and acting. He has worked with Kylie Minogue, Ellie Goulding, Whitney Houston, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Take That. He enjoys playing “proper” football, swimming and sunset beach walks, is a trouble maker and extremely cheeky and never says no to a night out. His Harley, equal to Mum, is his prized possession and No. 1 love.