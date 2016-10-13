New Nobel winner Bob Dylan headlines The Chelsea tonight

Don’t expect new Nobel Prize for Literature recipient Bob Dylan, 75, to talk to the audience or during his 80 minutes of songs at The Chelsea in the Cosmopolitan tonight. The legendary singer-songwriter uttered nary a word last Friday night at the new two-weekend festival Desert Trip in Indio, Calif.

Bob, wearing a white hat, white shoes and black tuxedo outfit, did leave his piano long enough to play a harmonica at the center-stage mic where he sang a couple of numbers. Otherwise, it was no talking and only singing.

You can expect him to perform “Everybody Must Get Stoned” to open the show at The Chelsea, then follow with classic hits including “Make You Feel My Love,” “Highway 61 Revisited” and “Tangled Up in Blue.”

Bob races right back to Empire Polo Field, home of Coachella and Stagecoach, after tonight’s show to perform at Desert Trip before The Rolling Stones. The three-day, two-weekend concerts with Bob, The Stones, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who has been dubbed “Oldchella” by music veterans.