Nicole Brisson’s experience, quiet confidence and kitchen wow factor lead to success

I met Nicole Brisson when she was newly arrived in Las Vegas as a dishwasher and waitress. She competed in a Golden Toque cooking challenge at The Venetian and didn’t win, but she did place second among 16 competitors. I was disappointed because, as MC and judge, I voted for her to win first prize of a two-week trip to Italy.

Nicole had that extra something. Quiet, yes, but she didn’t have to speak in order to be a star. Her food, presentation and demeanor did that for her. Nicole had that kitchen wow factor, and I knew that she was destined for success. In fact, Mario Batali would one day select her to run his Las Vegas operations.

Nicole overcame battles with Hashimoto’s and celiac diseases. She even questioned whether she should work in kitchens anymore. It was time for me to catch up with Nicole at Carnevino in The Palazzo, where she oversaw 120 employees, now in her new role in the boardroom:

You were recently promoted to culinary director of B&B Hospitality Group Las Vegas in charge of four restaurants. What do you hope to achieve?

My goal is for everyone to stay excited about food and dining and our amazing restaurants. To do this, I am constantly educating myself and trying to bring new influences to our restaurants as part of our commitment to quality.

For example, I am traveling to Italy in October to learn about olive oil. I will be using what I learn as part of an inventive olive oil dinner at B&B Ristorante in January 2018.

Describe your relationship with Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich. How have they helped in your career?

As a young chef starting out, I admired Mario and Joe for their amazing restaurants and talent. I grew up watching Joe’s mother, Lydia Bastianich, and Molto Mario on television and have a lot of respect for them. Now that I work with them, I’ve always strived to be the best chef I could be for them.

I’m 10 years into my career with Mario and Joe, and I am still striving to be better. Commitment to quality and excellence is the most important thing in our restaurants, and I learned that from Mario and Joe.

How did you climb the ranks to become culinary director?

My first mentor, Bill Benson, told me a long time ago, “Put your head down and work harder than everyone else,” and success will come. Ten years ago, I met B&B Hospitality Group’s original culinary director, Zach Allen, and instantly wanted to work for Mario here in Las Vegas.

I opened B&B Ristorante as a line cook and soon after started working weekends at Enoteca San Marco (now Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian). I was promoted to chef de cuisine, and about 2 1/2 years after that, I moved to Carnevino Italian Steakhouse. I jumped at the opportunity to return to fine dining.

Have you had to make sacrifices on your way to the top?

All I have ever focused on has been my career. I do get criticized a lot for not having a family or even dating. Maybe one day that will be something I want more, but right now I am happy being career focused.

What are some challenges of being a woman in the kitchen?

Being a woman working in kitchens means you have to have thick skin. Just like anyone else, I had days where I got into my car and cried on the way home. But I had to push through the adversity and keep moving forward. It’s never easy being a woman in a kitchen. But if you work hard, it’s not about your sex, but how valuable you are to your kitchen and restaurant team.

What advice do you have for up-and-coming female chefs who want to be in high-ranking positions?

Be stronger than everyone around you, and don’t give up. Being a chef will never be easy, and a woman in the industry might have to make even more sacrifices. But hard work can really pay off. I’m proof. There will always be doubters, so there will be a constant need to prove yourself. Learn from everyone around you, and network as much as possible.

What other obstacles did you overcome?

Getting diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease and celiac disease were definitely hurdles I had to overcome. I questioned whether I should even work in kitchens anymore. I wondered if the stress caused me to have a higher chance of getting these autoimmune diseases.

After years of fighting it, I’ve used this battle as ammunition to make me a better chef. I also understand customers with these issues so much better and can provide an even better dining experience to them.

How do you motivate your staff?

It’s important to always be a strong leader. Mario has taught me a lot about patience and how it can be used as a tool to get better results from staff. As I have gotten older, my management style has changed as I have matured, and I always lead by example.

I would never ask one of my staff members to do something I wouldn’t do myself. I started out washing dishes and waiting tables. I feel that it’s important to understand all expects of the restaurant you’re managing.

I also try to keep learning so that I can keep teaching our staff. Some chefs are so egotistical that they don’t want anyone to know what they know. I feel that having a stronger staff strengthens our company.

You could work at any restaurant, at any restaurant group. Why have you chosen to stay with B&B Hospitality Group for nearly a decade?

When I was in my mid-20s, I would have never thought that I would work for one restaurant group for so long. But with four restaurants in The Venetian and The Palazzo, I have moved around to multiple positions and restaurants in the company, which keeps me constantly stimulated. I also appreciate our culinary philosophy.

I love working at B&B Hospitality Group and can’t wait to see how the company will continue to expand.

* * *

Congratulations, Nicole. From the beginning, I knew that you would go all the way to the top. Well done, and I’m certain that even more success is to come!