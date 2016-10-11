Opening dates: Sugarcane at The Venetian and RH Vegas at Tivoli Village

The much-anticipated restaurant Sugarcane at The Venetian will host its owners, Matt Johnson and Shimon Bokovza, from Oct. 27-30 for the first trial-run dinners ahead of its early November opening.

Award-winning chef partner Timon Balloo will fly in from the top-rated Miami flagship restaurant to work alongside Las Vegas executive chef Ryan Nuqui in the three kitchens serving the 195-seat restaurant.

Food critics are predicting that Sugarcane’s raw bar grill’s celebrated culinary concept of globally inspired small plates uniting an open fire grill, raw bar and traditional kitchen will make the 6,376-square-foot restaurant the hotspot of the fall. Sugarcane is a companion dining venue to the hit Sushi Samba in the neighboring The Palazzo.

“It is so exciting to bring the flavors of Sugarcane raw bar grill to Las Vegas,” said chef Timon. “One of my favorite dishes is the sea urchin tostada, with layers of oceanic sweet roe and clean crisp jalapeno finished with an al pastor jam.

“Another great dish is the shellfish hot pot rice, creamy short-grain rice cooked in a luscious broth with clams, cuttlefish and Alaskan king crab, which we know will be a Las Vegas crowd-pleaser.”

Other new dishes featured on the menu will include Pig Ear Pad Thai with papaya salad and Baha Snapper en Papillote with heirloom tomato sauce vierge. The open-fire grill will yield a mix of meats, seafood and vegetables, including Nduja Quail served with pommes puree and bone jus, Yellowtail Collar and Okinawa Purple Sweet Potato.

The traditional kitchen shines with Sugarcane raw bar grill’s signature dishes including Bacon Wrapped Dates with linguica and manchego, Brussels Sprouts with orange and sweet soy, Goat Cheese Croquettes with membrillo marmalade and Duck & Waffle, which rocked the London food world when it opened two years ago.

* The sprawling, four-level and 60,000-square-foot RH Vegas retail experience will open its newest, next-generation design at Tivoli Village on Oct. 28 featuring home furnishings and an interactive Design Atelier that allows customers, designers and architects to conceptualize and customize an entire home.

RH Modern and RH Contemporary fall under the national banner Restoration Hardware. The grand-scale contemporary structure has an expanse of glass-and-steel French doors that open onto a streetscape of towering silver date palms and garden walls lush with fig ivy.

Level Three features an expansive garden terrace topped with a Rooftop Park and Conservatory of olive trees. Talk about luxury lifestyles! In addition to a showroom for oriental rugs, there are specialized galleries for window treatments, bed and bath linens and bath hardware.