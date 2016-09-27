Posted 

Photos: 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village at Las Vegas Village

The Cold War Kids at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids sings during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids sings during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Cold War Kids onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Cold War Kids onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Bryson Tiller performs during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Bryson Tiller performs during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Daya takes the stage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Daya performs during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Daya performs during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Daya performs during the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Large crowds listen to Daya at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village across from The Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip. The Daytime Village and the two nights of concerts at T-Mobile Arena on Friday and Saturday were sold out. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

 

