Photos: 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village at Las Vegas Village

The 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Las Vegas Village across from The Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip. The Daytime Village and the two nights of concerts at T-Mobile Arena on Friday and Saturday were sold out. (Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Comment section guidelines

The below comment section contains thoughts and opinions from users that in no way represent the views of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This public platform is intended to provide a forum for users of reviewjournal.com to share ideas, express thoughtful opinions and carry the conversation beyond the article. Users must follow the guidelines under our Commenting Policy and are encouraged to use the moderation tools to help maintain civility and keep discussions on topic.