Photos: 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 at T-Mobile Arena

web1_12016927181348_7095744.jpg
The Backstreet Boys arrive at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_22016927182243_7095744.jpg
The Backstreet Boys arrive at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_32016927182580_7095744.jpg
Florida Georgia Line arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_42016927182894_7095744.jpg
Florida Georgia Line arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_52016927183203_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_62016927183463_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_72016927183818_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_82016927184150_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_92016927184360_7095744.jpg
Troye Sivan arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_102016927184588_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_112016927184839_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_122016927185450_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_132016927185863_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_142016927186239_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_152016927186555_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_162016927186844_7095744.jpg
Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Shultz arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_172016927187174_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_182016927187486_7095744.jpg
Kathy Griffin arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_192016927187848_7095744.jpg
The Chainsmokers arrive at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_202016927188177_7095744.jpg
Lea Michele arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_212016927188431_7095744.jpg
Lea Michele arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_222016927188830_7095744.jpg
Brad Goreski arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_232016927189136_7095744.jpg
Tears for Fears arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_242016927189480_7095744.jpg
Taylor Lautner and John Stamos arrive at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_252016927189788_7095744.jpg
John Stamos arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_2620169271810228_7095744.jpg
DJ Zedd arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_2720169271810585_7095744.jpg
DJ Zedd arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_2820169271810921_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_2920169271811283_7095744.jpg
Idina Menzel arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_3020169271811507_7095744.jpg
Wilmer Valderrama arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_3120169271811853_7095744.jpg
Alessia Cara arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_322016927181273_7095744.jpg
Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_3320169271812370_7095744.jpg
Sting arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_3420169271812713_7095744.jpg
Sting arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_352016927181361_7095744.jpg
Sting arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

web1_3620169271813256_7095744.jpg
Sting arrives at Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The red carpet of Night 2 of the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena for the first time Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. The two nights of concerts, and the daytime festival Saturday at Las Vegas Village, were sold out. (Tom Donoghue)

 

