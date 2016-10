Matthias Dolderer of Germany won the 2016 Red Bull Air Race Masters Championship on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and the competitors in the race for the championship included Melanie Astles of France, the only woman in the Challenger Series.

Our thanks to Tom Donoghue for his photo gallery of the exciting, high-speed races at LVMS. Donoghue told us, “In the worlds of Winnie the Pooh, ‘it was a blustery day.’ ”