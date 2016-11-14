Photos: Michael Phelps celebrates DJ Diplo’s 38th birthday at XS

Swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history with 23 gold medals and 28 total medals, and his wife, Nicole Johnson, took a break from parental duties Saturday night and partied with friends at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

Phelps, 31, and his new wife (they tied the knot before the Rio Olympics but kept it secret so as to not distract from his competition) helped Grammy Award winner DJ Diplo celebrate his 38th birthday (his birthday was last Thursday) as they boogied to the beats in the popular DJ’s booth.

Fellow Wynn Nightlife resident DJ Dillon Francis also joined Diplo in the booth where he led the jam-packed nightclub in singing “Happy Birthday,” which was captured on video and posted on Instagram.

Francis also presented his music buddy with a custom birthday cake and jokingly tweeted, “Brought @Diplo a bday cake last night cause I love him but he didn’t even care.”

Thanks to Danny Mahoney for his photo gallery of the festivities.