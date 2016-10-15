Photos: No photos and video allowed at Bob Dylan’s concert at The Chelsea

No photos! No video! That was the order music legend Bob Dylan, the first and only musician to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, sent out when he played a sold-out show Thursday night at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Just hours after the news of the award Thursday, Bob performed alongside his five-piece band and 2,600 fans for a Strip performance that will live in fans’ memories forever. NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and The Rio headliner magicians Penn & Teller were among those attending.

The legendary singer-songwriter kicked off the show with “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” and “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” followed by “Highway 61 Revisited,” “Simple Twist of Fate,” “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Make You Feel My Love.”

In a light gray suit and black-and-white saddle shoes, the folk singer and conscience of a generation switched from rocking out on the piano to jamming on the guitar. Throughout the performance, there were standing ovations and cheers as fans sang along to his poetic lyrics.

To commemorate his rare Strip appearance, The Cosmopolitan welcomed Bob with a congratulatory message on the resort’s 65-foot marquee in the center of the Las Vegas Strip, and those are the only photos we have to show! Our thanks to Erik Kabik for being creative.

Bob races across I-15 today to Indio, Calif., for the first early concert of the weekend at Desert Trip, with The Rolling Stones following with a later show. Mick Jagger then brings The Stones to Las Vegas for two concerts, Wednesday and Saturday, next week at T-Mobile Arena.