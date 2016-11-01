‘Property Brothers’ stars Drew and Jonathan Scott take on The Big Easy

Known for colorful parades, exuberant music and dancing in the streets, New Orleans is about to get more exciting. Popular HGTV reality-TV stars our Las Vegas residents Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott take their home-renovation sibling rivalry on the road in their new series “Brothers Take New Orleans.”

It premieres Nov. 23 as a four-episode special as the twin brothers renovate side-by-side, shotgun-style homes and compete to score the highest property value as determined by a panel of local real estate experts. They have only four weeks and $125,000 in their pockets to increase the value of their homes and restore historical gems to their former glory.

Guests including CBS’ “NCIS” star Scott Bakula, NBC’s “Today” host Hoda Kotb and Ben and Erin Napier, stars of HGTV’s “Home Town,” determine the winner of each week’s challenge on “BTNO.” “We are renovating side-by-side homes in this competition,” said Drew. “That means Jonathan and I are battling it out with just a shared wall between us. I love this!”

The twin brothers tackle a different space in the homes each week and work with local artists to bring the rich character of New Orleans into their renovations. “I’ve done renovations all over the country, but I’ve never worked in New Orleans before,” said Jonathan. “I’m up for the challenge — it’s a new city and a new style of architecture. Let the good times roll!”

Viewers will experience The French Quarter and The Garden District, following the brothers as they hit the streets of the historic city, visit landmarks, experience the culture and meet locals who can give them a leg up in the competition.

The two newly renovated homes will be offered to two families selected by New Orleans-based nonprofit St. Bernard Project, whose mission is to minimize the time between disaster and recovery. The renovated homes featured on “BTNO” will mark SBP’s 1,140th home-rebuild project.