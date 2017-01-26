Red Carpet Report: Celine Dion, ‘One Night for One Drop,’ Chinese New Year, WSOP, Oscar odds

We’re going to miss singer Celine Dion this summer at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as she is going on a European tour in June and July with 16 concerts in 14 cities. After her June 3 date on the Strip, her tour starts June 15 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and ends in Birmingham, England, on July 27.

Celine will make stops in Sweden, England, France, The Netherlands and Germany. She’ll return home in time to perform during the Sept. 9 one-hour ‘Stand Up to Cancer” benefit with Emma Stone, Keith Urban, Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper, who is producing the multiple-country broadcast.

The charity has raised more than $370 million since the first telecast in 2008. No September through December dates for Celine have been posted yet, but it is expected that she’ll return in September.

GETTING CLOSER TO ‘ONE’

As of today, we are closing in on 30 days to go until the fifth “One Night for One Drop” benefit by Cirque du Soleil, this year at Zumanity Theater at New York-New York on March 3. Here’s a sneak peek on YouTube.

“One Night for One Drop” is an annual fundraiser in which Cirque cast and crew donate their talent and time to create a unique and breathtaking production for one night in support of One Drop, an international nonprofit dedicated to providing access to safe water. Since 2013, the event has raised more $24 million to support One Drop.

RATINGS NUMBERS

How the TV landscape has changed. NBC grabbed the network crown with the top-ranked 5.8 million viewers tuned in for President Trump’s inauguration, whereas Fox News topped all, peaking with 11 million viewers at the noon ceremony.

Our Las Vegas author and broadcaster Wayne Allyn Root met with actor Jon Voight while in the Nation’s Capital where he also partied with Laura Ingraham, Sen. Marco Rubio, TV pastors Nicole and David Crank and my pal Lee Lipton, who is one of Trump’s closest friends.

OSCAR ODDS

Steve Wynn’s Race & Sports Book director Johnny Avello posted his odds for the 89th Academy Awards today and picks “La La Land” as best picture at 1 to 5. “Moonlight” follows at 12 to 1 and “Manchester By the Sea” at 15 to 1.

Johnny has 1-2 odds for Casey Affleck as best actor for “Manchester” and Isabelle Huppert at 9 to 5 for “Elle.” Johnny’s odds, for entertainment purposes only, also tip Damien Chazelle at 1 to 5 to win best director for “La La Land.”

WORLD SERIES OF POKER

The 48th Annual World Series of Poker at The Rio opens its doors May 30 and remains open around the clock through July 17. It’s the richest, most prestigious and longest-running poker series on the planet.

Eight events have been added to the schedule, and approval has been granted for the first time for players to use credit cards for as much as $10,000 in addition to last year’s payments of cash and casino chips.

HAPPY CHINESE NEW YEAR

Chinese New Year festivities are set to kick into gear when Year of the Rooster begins Jan. 28. We’ll have a rundown of events across the valley and up and down the Strip in our weekly Celebrities in Las Vegas. Properties all over have decorated to mark the weeklong holiday.

STAR SURVEILLANCE

“Dancing With the Stars” winner actor J.R. Martinez played on the second level of Topgolf behind MGM Grand during his Las Vegas visit for a motivational speech. He enjoyed the signature Mushi dish and seven-layer dip between strokes.

And new Flamingo headliner singer Keith Sweat joined rappers Flo Rida and Flavor Flav for the return of Fabolous at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

