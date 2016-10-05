Red Carpet Report: Maria Sharapova to take part in tennis fundraiser at Caesars Palace

For the first time in nine months, Maria Sharapova returns to the court with her World Team Tennis Smash Hits debut next Monday at Caesars Palace. Maria will be playing in the fundraiser for the first time in its 24-year history co-hosted by Caesars headliner Sir Elton John and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

She joins an all-star lineup Columbus Day that includes John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova, Mardy Fish and Mark Philippoussis benefiting Elton’s AIDS Foundation. Maria is one of only six women to win a career Grand Slam.

She holds the title with the 2008 Australian Open, 2004 Wimbledon, 2006 U.S. Open and twice at the French Open in 2012 and 2014. She also won the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. The former world No. 1 has won 35 singles titles and three doubles on the WTA Tour. She is banned from the WTA after testing positive for a banned substance.

Tickets for WTT Smash Hits are available at WTTSmashHits.com, axs.com, (866) 320-9763 and (888) 929-7849. VIP seats, which include admission to a pre-match VIP reception and live auction with the stars, are $545. For tennis only, premium reserved chair-back seats are $136.25 and reserved chair-back seats are $59.95.

BLUE MAN’S FIRST BOOK

The first book from Blue Man Group was released today. “Blue Man World” is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Indie Bound. It is a graphically rich, cheekily clever deep dive into the world of The Blue Men, as well as a hilarious cultural satire.

It features specially commissioned artwork, archival photographs, infographics and interviews with Blue Man experts and explores questions surrounding where Blue Men originate, what they hope to accomplish and why there are only three of them.

BMG is celebrating 25 years this month, performs in more than 20 countries and has been seen by more than 35 million people since 1991. What began on Manhattan’s Lower East Side has grown to permanent productions at The Luxor, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, New York and Berlin, plus North American and world tours.

MOVING ON

Las Vegas crooner Brian Evans will close his run of 32 shows of the Maui Celebrity series with a final night partnered with William Shatner on Dec. 30, but the duo are already planning a new venture. Brian also plans to record an album and write three novels.

He’s part owner of Point Motion, a patented technology that allows those who don’t understand sign language to be able to hear them through Wi-Fi. Brian plans to buy homes in Scotland and New Zealand as his writing and recording escapes from his $165 million tech windfall.

NEW STORE OPENING

Eight Nevada artists were chosen by West Elm opening Wednesday in Downtown Summerlin to be featured at a pre-opening party and ribbon cutting with sales to benefit Nevada SPCA. The local crafts feature regionally sourced pieces for the store to act as a communal hub for artists.

Items include furniture and lighting from reclaimed Las Vegas wood by Urbanwoodworx; wooden wall art from the Sparkle Power husband-and-wife Las Vegas team; handmade linocut prints from Las Vegas artist Anna See; cement planters and coasters from Haus of Reed; four Reno artists with Casey Sibley’s textiles; modern prints from the Laxalt & McIver collective; ancestry inspired Tia Flores Calabaza Sculptures; and all-natural, chemical-free, handmade, small-batch soaps by Pantry.

WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Singer, actress, author and fashion designer Vanessa Williams will be honored as 2017 Woman of the Year at Nevada Ballet Theatre’s 33rd annual Black & White Ball at Aria on Jan. 28. Vanessa, whose career spans 28 years, showed her ballroom and Latin dance skills in DANCE WITH ME in 1998 and appeared in SHAFT and ERASER. She received a Tony Award nomination for INTO THE WOODS, and her Emmy-nominated appearances include DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, THE GOOD WIFE and UGLY BETTY.

20TH ANNIVERSARIES

Congratulations to two Las Vegas institutions celebrating their 20th anniversaries this month: Richard Petty Driving Experience at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Maverick Helicopters. The two are partnering with American Cancer Society for “Survivor Ride” in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Six survivors will fly by Maverick Airbus on Oct. 26 to LVMS infield, then ride in 600-hp stock cars at speeds as fast as 165 mph.

QUICK HITS

Inside sources at The Hard Rock Hotel have tipped that 35 Steaks + Martinis will be changed to a new restaurant concept when restaurateur Michael Morton opens his steakhouse there in the spring. They also revealed that ticket sales of the male revue MAGIC MIKE by Channing Tatum starting March 30 in the re-created Club Domina are “going through the roof,” with several shows already sold out.

Ahead of the huge SEMA automotive parts exposition here Oct. 30, a three-hour endurance race will get underway at Exotics Racing Track with two or three drivers for each of the 230-hp EXR Racing Series cars.

Magician Murray Sawchuck will headline with Alice Cooper at the latter’s 15th annual Christmas Pudding Show in Phoenix on Dec. 3 to raise money for his Solid Rock Foundation. It’s Murray’s fourth year as one of the guest stars, and he joins Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, Sammy Hagar, Korn and Gin Blossoms.

After 26 years in Santa Monica, Calif., Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken bid farewell to their Border Grill on Saturday. Their Border Grill restaurants in Mandalay Bay and The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, plus Downtown L.A., remain open.

Click here for tips on Tonight and Tomorrow in L.V.