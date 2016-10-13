Roger Waters headlines T-Mobile Arena … next June 16

Roger Waters, the creative genius behind Pink Floyd, returns in 2017 with a pioneering new American tour, “Us + Them,” featuring classic Pink Floyd, new songs and solo work, but he’s keeping the actual and final content top secret.

Roger make a stop at T-Mobile Arena on June 16, with tickets on sale Oct. 21. Roger’s “Us + Them” will tour the United States and Canada and showcase highlights from his groundbreaking body of work. The title comes from the 1974 track “Us and Them” from the multimillion-selling Pink Floyd album “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

Roger, who appears at Desert Trip for a second weekend this Sunday in Indio, Calif., said: “Probably 75 percent of it will be old material and 25 percent will be new, but it will be all connected by a general theme. It will be a cool show, I promise you. It’ll be spectacular like all my shows have been.”

Expect his live legendary performance with immersive sensory experiences; high class, state-of-the-art audio-visual production; and breathtaking quad sound. It’s his first U.S. return since “The Wall Live” (2010-2013), his sold-out world tour that was seen by more than 4 million fans at 219 shows and remains the highest-grossing tour by any solo artist in history.