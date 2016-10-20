Ron Wood attends Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Michael Jackson One’ at Mandalay Bay

Legendary guitarist Ron Wood of The Rolling Stones attended Cirque du Soleil’s “Michael Jackson One” on Tuesday night at Mandalay Bay.

Wood was joined by family and friends for the 7 p.m. performance on the Las Vegas Strip and was seen in the audience jamming to some of Jackson’s greatest hits.

After the Cirque performance, Wood enjoyed a private meet-and-greet with the talented cast and happily took photographs backstage, noting that some of his favorite moments in the show included “Billie Jean” and “Man in the Mirror.”

The Rolling Stones’ Wednesday concert at T-Mobile Arena was canceled due to frontman Mick Jagger’s laryngitis, and there is no word yet if the band’s Saturday night concert is still on.