Is Shakespeare rolling over in his grave over ‘Shotspeare’?

It’s one of the most unusual and drunken bacchanal shows in Las Vegas history, and the audience is encouraged to get drunk and take part in the new production SHOTSPEARE that opened Thursday night at Cabaret Show Lounge in Planet Hollywood.

SHOTSPEARE is a comedic twist on William Shakespeare, one of the greatest playwrights in history, and lands in Las Vegas after years of successful performances in New York City and festivals around the world.

Three nights a week, audiences will be treated to inebriated re-enactments of some of the world’s most well-known stories. A cast of five actors will attempt to bring to life a series of tragedies, from “Romeo & Juliet” to Macbeth,” becoming increasingly intoxicated as the show continues.

The five sword-wielding, drunken actors encourage audience members to join the fun with “Shotspeare Cards” to use at any given time when they want to see the actors drink. An audience member even gets to join the cast for the 60-minute production, becoming one of the Shakespeare characters in “The Wheel of Soliloquy” quiz.

Matt Morgan, who co-created the oddball show after graduating from Clown College at Ringling Bros., admitted: “SHOTSPEARE is basically a drunk history of all those plays you never quite understood.

“Back in the time of Shakespeare, audiences were just as boisterous and took part in his plays while drinking. Las Vegas is the perfect home for this level of ridiculousness.”