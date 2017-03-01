The Backstreet Boys are back and larger than life at Axis at Planet Hollywood

When you’ve sold more than 130 million albums worldwide and fans stick with you through decades, you have every right to hold onto the title of Bestselling Boyband of All Time. The crowning glory arrives tonight for The Backstreet Boys when they premiere their resident show “Larger Than Life” at Axis at Planet Hollywood.

They’ll be treading the same stage as fellow headliners Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie and Pitbull. This proves longevity for Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean and Kevin Richardson, who burst onto the scene 22 years ago and won MTV European Music Awards as Best Newcomers and Group.

“We’re calling the show ‘Larger Than Life.’ We’re taking that theme and going to run with it,” said Kevin. “If you’ve ever been to a Backstreet Boys show, it’s going to be that on steroids,” added Brian. Nick promised: “We’re taking our experience from being a touring act and all our hits to the Las Vegas Strip, so it becomes something that you’ll never forget.”

The remarkable era of entertainment at Planet Hollywood now continues with The Backstreet Boys, who made history when all 765,000 tickets for their 11-week, 39-city North American arena tour in 2000 sold out within one hour of going on sale. Their album “Millennium” sold more than 1.1 million in its first week of release and hit No. 1 in 25 countries.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for BSB. They saw concert dates dry up, they said that millions of dollars were stolen from them, and there were in-group feuds. It was all documented in the 2015 documentary “Show ’Em What You’re Made Of,” which chronicled their return to stardom.

Ticket sales for the run at Axis on select dates through July are at record pace, and tonight BSB explode. After their debut show, they will host a celebration at Chateau. On Thursday, they will sit with me for an interview that we’ll post next week.

The one-of-a-kind, over-the-top production has been created exclusively for Las Vegas. It is guided by Oscar director Raj Kapoor, who created Shania Twain’s sensational residency at Caesars Palace for her two-year run, along with Mariah Carey and John Fogerty’s Strip shows.

Be sure to read the incredible interview by our esteemed editor Don Chareunsy with Raj posted this morning. Raj told Don: “Growing up I was a huge fan of The Backstreet Boys. I know all their videos and songs, and to work with artists who you love is an honor and a privilege to be able to help create the next phase of their career. It’s indefinite because their dates are indefinite.

“They have had a resurgence, and people are discovering their music again or for the first time. Their shows are some of the biggest in their careers, and they are garnering their best reviews. They’re showman, and this super-high-profile show will show why they are the biggest boyband ever.

“Our whole vision for this show is larger than life. It is an amped-up Backstreet Boys experience. We looked at all of their videos and choreography, and they have been working their butts off with the vocals and choreography. I think that we brought in at least eight choreographers.

“They are dedicated to the music and visuals and staging so that the show really delivers a great Backstreet Boys experience. The show will be a huge joy for fans and the ultimate Las Vegas experience.”