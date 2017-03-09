Tonight in L.V.: Arrested Development, Downtown Hoopstown, Kyle Busch, Dance With Me, Beauty & Essex

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

College basketball fans can dribble down to the 8th Annual Downtown Hoopstown set up on four blocks of Fremont Street Experience. “American Idol” Season 6 finalist Haley Scarnato entertains in The Hardwood Hotties show under the world’s largest NCAA bracket displayed on the 1,500-foot Viva Vision canopy.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch receives hometown driver honors with his M&M’s-sponsored racecar at the Ethel M Chocolate Factory store and cactus garden in Henderson to unveil his chocolate collection.

“Dancing With the Stars” champion pro dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Tony Dovolani celebrate the grand opening of their dance studio Dance With Me at Tivoli Village. “DWTS” champion pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val’s brother, is a business partner, and our Q+A with Maks was posted this morning ahead of the celebration.

Beauty & Essex executive chef Chris Santos launches his cookbook “Share” with a shareable dinner at his restaurant at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Arrested Development headlines Throwback Thursdays at LAX at The Luxor.

Mercer and Tchami raise the roof at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Scotty Alexander entertains his country music fans at Gilley’s at T.I.

Battle Born Boxing delivers a punch at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

DJ Esco is behind the wheels of steel at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

DJ Jauz spins the 1’s and 2’s at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

DJ RL Grime makes the music at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

And DJ Justin Credible lives up to his name at Tao at The Venetian.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Our exclusive interviews with Axis at Planet Hollywood headliners The Backstreet Boys, Flaming headliner Tape Face and “DWTS” stud Maks appear in Friday Neon of The RJ.

NASCAR’s three-day weekend gets underway at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Marshall Tucker Band is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd is at The Orleans Showroom.

Bill Engvall headlines at T.I.

And Bill Maher is at The Mirage.