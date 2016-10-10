Tonight in L.V.: Buddy V’s anniversary; WTT with Elton John, Billie Jean King, Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick; Bratalian; Lil Jon; Cash Cash

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Sir Elton John and Billie Jean King coach teams of Lindsay Davenport, Martina Navratilova, Mardy Fish, Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, Mark Philippoussis and the oft-outspoken John McEnroe in the all-star World Team Tennis Smash Hits fundraiser benefiting The Elton John AIDS Foundation at the front forecourt of Caesars Palace.

Top U.S. junior 16-year-old Taylor Johnson of Redondo Beach, Calif., also will play in the event airing live on ESPN 2. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. after a 5 p.m. VIP celebrity auction in nearby Omnia Nightclub.

“Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro celebrates the third anniversary of his restaurant Buddy V’s at The Venetian and The Palazzo with a special La Famiglia dinner coinciding with the 15th anniversary with his wife, Lisa. Yes, he’s serving Grandma’s Meatballs and My Dad’s Bucatini Carbonara. I interviewed Buddy and his business partner, restaurateur extraordinaire Elizabeth Blau, at Buddy V’s on Sunday night.

“Top Chef” cheftestant Carla Pellegrino reopens her restaurant Bratalian in Henderson after it was shut down when an overeager customer drove his truck through the front door six weeks ago, forcing major renovations.

Rap royal Lil Jon turns down for what and spins the wheels of steel at the Flawless party at Jewel in Aria.

And DJ Cash Cash rings the register and takes us home at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

We’ll have coverage of WTT, plus our review of the new, all-party “Solid Gold Soul” at Bally’s.

Burlesque beauty Melody Sweets of “Absinthe” at Caesars promises a night of sexy and saucy songs and shenanigans at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

And country singer and heartthrob Brett Eldredge records a one-night-only black-tie Direct TV special at Jubilee Theater in Bally’s to promote his new album, “Glow.”