Tonight in L.V.: Cirque stars on ‘DWTS,’ DJ Faed, Conor Oberst, Pearl, Charles, L.A. Witch

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Dozens of our Cirque du Soleil artists, athletes and aerialists perform on ABC’s DANCING WITH THE STARS as the celebrity contestants and their pro partners hit the ballroom floor for Cirque night.

Conor Oberst, Pearl and Charles are the triple-header at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

Kurumpaw and The Acid Sisters open for the three ladies who make up L.A. Witch at The Bunkhouse in Downtown Las Vegas.

DJ Yellow Claw spins at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Faed sparkles with a set at the Flawless party in Jewel at Aria.

DJ Carnage wreaks havoc at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Kelly Clinton Holmes hosts her regular Open Mic Cabaret at Bootlegger Bistro.

And for something completely different, as Monty Python would say, how about a night ride starting Downtown with The Smash Bros. Las Vegas Bicycle Social Club?

TOMORROW IN L.V.

We’ll have a report from DWTS, plus our in-depth interview with Criss Angel about his “new look, new attitude and new outlook on life.” We also will have a review of the frenzied, furious and fiery dancing at the new show Cherry Boom Boom at The Tropicana.