Tonight in L.V.: Latin Grammys, Vinny Paz + ‘Bleed for This,’ WCK Muay Thai, Gordie Brown

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

The Latin Grammys takes center stage at T-Mobile Arena for a three-hour Univision broadcast. Billboard is predicting a down-to-the-wire battle between Laura Pausini and Shakira with Carlos Vives for Record of the Year, and the duo also is expected to win Song of the Year for “La Bicicleta.”

Album of the Year could pay tribute to Juan Gabriel because it would be an homage for “Los Duo 2,” the bestselling album of the year. Fonseca has the most nominations this year. Best New Artist will be a toss-up among Esteman, Mon Laferte and Manuel Medrano.

Las Vegas boxer Vinny Paz will be presented with a Celebrity Star at Brenden Theaters at The Palms when I host the red carpet for “Bleed for This” starring Miles Teller, Katey Sagal and Aaron Eckhart. It’s the story of Vinny determined to fight after a car crash fractured his neck and wrecked his life.

Top fighters gather for top-notch boxing and martial arts competition at WCK Muay Thai at The Orleans Arena.

Comedy impressionist Gordie Brown celebrates the end of his run at Golden Nugget.

DreamWorks Animation celebrates the return of the interactive “Christmas Adventure to Santa” with the cast of “Kung Fu Panda” at Fashion Show.

Hip hop reigns supreme with Baby Bash and DJ Andy Vargas at the Jack Herer Cup party at Hard Rock Live! on the Strip.

DJ duo Yellow Claw are at Intrigue Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Josh Liberio (“The Voice”) and performer Noelle Chiodo join with STK executive chef Stephen Hopcraft to celebrate the Growth Luxury Homes unveiling in Southern Highlands.

Make-A-Wish hosts its 15th annual fashion show luncheon fundraiser at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in the Forum Shops of Caesars Palace.

The 3rd Annual Little Black Dress Event with Art Institute student design contest and fashion show benefits Shade Tree and Las Vegas Fashion Council at Saks 5th Avenue at Fashion Show.

And I return to “Legends in Concert” at The Flamingo as guest host with Garth Brooks, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and Elvis tribute artists and wrap my guest-hosting duties Sunday and Monday.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

Our weekly weekend celebrity preview Celebrities in L.V. turns the spotlight on British laugh legends John Cleese and Eric Idle (“Monty Python’s Flying Circus”) in their weekend shows at The Venetian, plus our interviews with laugh legend Bob Newhart and Il Divo’s opera star David Miller, and Flamingo headliner comedy juggler Jeff Civillico hobbles on crutches after leg surgery to present his Headliners Bash fundraiser at The Rio.