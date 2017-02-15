Tonight in L.V.: Lorena Garcia makes history, Sushisamba Japanese whisky, EDX, Wellman, D-Miles

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

In anticipation of Chica’s spring opening at The Venetian, the Latin American restaurant’s chef, Lorena Garcia, will be on hand to see her giant portrait unveiled on the 21-foot-tall celebrity chef wall outside the hotel hanging in the company of culinary luminaries Wolfgang Puck, Thomas Keller, Mario Batali, Emeril Lagasse and Buddy Valastro. Lorena, Venezuela’s top kitchen queen, is the first female chef on the illustrious wall and Latina chef on the Strip.

Sushisamba at The Palazzo launches its 26 Japanese whisky dinners, some aged 28 years and distilled in The Japanese Alps.

The Music Artist Collection launch party is at Light at Mandalay Bay.

EDX spins the dual decks at Surrender at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Wellman makes everybody feel great at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

I’m With the DJ Showcase is at Chateau at Paris Las Vegas.

And DJ D-Miles runs into Hyde Bellagio.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Nominations for this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2 are announced by Lady Antebellum on “CBS This Morning,” and we’ll have the details. Plus, the Week Vegas Goes Country and fifth-annual ACM Party for a Cause.

John Rich of Big & Rich cuts the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of his entertainment venue Redneck Riviera at The Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s. The country bar has guitar-shaped tables, heroes bar dedicated to veterans and American flag made of beer cans. Stars set to attend with John include Marie Osmond, Larry Gatlin, T.G. Sheppard, Gretchen Wilson, Deanna Carter, Lil Jon and “The Bachelor’s” Christopher Soules.

Sisqo rocks Throwback Thursday at LAX at The Luxor.

Alter Bridge and Nonpoint headline at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

The Crazy World of Arthur Brown includes Electric Citizen and White Hills at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Florida indie rockers Surfer Blood headlines Bunkhouse Saloon.

And Vegas Seven celebrates its seventh anniversary with A-Trak at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.