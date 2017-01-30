Tonight in L.V.: Marquee sixth anniversary with DJ Ruckus, Chinese New Year at Bellagio, DJs Ookay and Irie

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Congratulations to Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas celebrating its sixth anniversary with DJ Ruckus, who is engaged to model Shanina Shaik (both are pictured here), after his hourlong set at nearby Beauty & Essex.

Gung Hei Fat Choi! Bellagio celebrates Lunar New Year with a dragon-and-lion dance at the porte-cochere with a processional through the casino. Yau Kung Moon will perform the dances in a traditional Southern Shaolin Kung Fu system, a collection of martial arts with more than 1,000 years of history.

Santa Fe & the Fat City Horns blasts the brass at Lounge at The Palms.

Garage rockers Leopold & His Fiction, Acid Sisters, Mercy Music and DJ Savage headline The Bunkhouse.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes hosts her Open Mic cabaret at Bootlegger Bistro.

DJ OOkay is A-OK for his stint behind the wheels of steel at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

And DJ Irie spins the 1’s and 2’s at Flawless Mondays at Jewel at Aria.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Our interview with Bon Appetit Editor Adam Rappaport as he unveils the highlights of the April 27-30 Vegas Uncorked food-and-wine festival expected to attract more than 3,000 attendees.

Jaburritos — sushi burritos — debuts at The Linq Promenade, the first restaurant of its kind on the Las Vegas Strip mixing savory Mexican and fresh Japanese flavors all made to order. The first 100 guests receive a free jaburrito on opening day.

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman helps preside over the fifth-anniversary celebrations at The Mob Museum.

Post-grunge hard rockers Pop Evil headlines with Bad Flower and Red Sun Rising at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

And DJ Borgeous will be gorgeous at Omnia at Caesars Palace.