Tonight in L.V.: ‘Rock of Ages’ vs. Cirque lip sync battle, Abadia Retuerta Wine dinner, Dogtoberfest, Mob Museum

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Cast members from ROCK OF AGES at The Rio and Cirque du Soleil Strip performers compete in a lip sync battle at Beer Park on the rooftop of Paris Las Vegas. The cast of 53X will host the event at midnight.

Producer John Langley (COPS) joins with Sheriffs Joe Lombardo and Bill Young for stories from the top-rated, 28-year run of the reality-TV series at The Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas.

The Abadia Retuerta Wine pairing dinner is at Jaleo in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Hydrant Club, 109 N. 9th St. in Downtown Las Vegas, celebrates Dogtoberfest with food and entertainment to benefit Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

The Moody Blues begins a five-night mini-residency at The Venetian.

The Guess Who rocks Golden Nugget Showroom.

ZZ Top headlines with Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Pearl at The Palms.

Chef Gordon Ramsay cuts the ribbon to open his fourth Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay’s Fish & Chips, in The Linq Promenade.

Two nights of L.A. Kings games get underway at T-Mobile Arena. Night 1 is against the Dallas Stars and Night 2 the Colorado Avalanche.

For the seventh year, Circus Couture presents its Lucky fashion, art and circus event at The Joint in The Hard Rock Hotel to benefit kids with cancer at the nonprofit clinic The Children’s Specialty Center.

Two evenings of Rise Lantern Festival are set to send fired-up paper lanterns into the desert sky outside Las Vegas with messages of peace.

Billionaire balloonist and airline pioneer Richard Branson is in Las Vegas to promote his new book “Don’t Look Down” for 2016 Linked In Talent Connect.

