Tonight in L.V.: Sir Elton John at Caesars, Billy Idol at HOB, Dillion Francis, Annie Moses, Big Sam’s Funky Nation

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Sir Elton John returns to his “Million Dollar Piano” residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace through Oct. 30 on the heels of hosting Monday’s successful and annual World Team Tennis Smash Hits fundraiser, also at Caesars.

Billy Idol returns to his mini-residency “Forever” at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay, but only until Oct. 22 this time — and not eternity.

Annie Moses explores “The Art of the Love Song” for PBS with her band for Old School elegance a la Grace Kelly and Cary Grant at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Big Sam’s Funky Nation hits the high notes at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

Vampire Weekend bass player Chris Baio spins the wheels of steel at Bunkhouse Saloon in Downtown Las Vegas.

DJ Dillon Francis spins at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

Early access bidding begins for Jeff Leibow’s auction set for his star-studded NF Hope Concert at The Palazzo on Oct. 23.

The Top 100 Las Vegas Women of the Year celebrate their Women’s Expo at National Country Club on East Desert Inn with beauty, health and bridal exhibits.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan treks from Desert Festival near Palm Springs, Calif., for his rare Las Vegas concert at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

It’s the first of two weekend NBA games for the Los Angeles Lakers when they tip off against the Sacramento Kings at T-Mobile Arena.

Auto auctioneer Barrett-Jackson previews its weekend, multimillion-dollar car collectibles ahead of the gavel at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Social media sensation Heather Dubrow presents her live podcast with Dr. Drew Pinsky at HOB.

And Dennis Bono’s weekly Thursday broadcast from South Point Showroom stars Jack Jones, Martin Nievera, Sonny Turner (The Platters) and Jeneane Marie and Marianne LeMoine (“50 Pounds From Stardom”).