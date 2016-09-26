Tonight in L.V.: ‘Solo Strips’ at ‘Absinthe’ tent, Dash Berlin, RL Grime, Borgeous, Kataklysm, Tyler James

The first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump is predicted to draw 100 million TV viewers, while MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL, with the Atlanta Falcons at the New Orleans Saints on ESPN, will probably grab its lowest ratings of the season. After 90 minutes of the political version of WWE and the analysis in the spin rooms that follows, you will need to get off the couch and out of the house:

Let your hair down at midnight: 14 male and female entertainers go nearly naked at the sixth-annual SOLO STRIPS under the ABSINTHE tent at Caesars Palace to raise funds for Aid for AIDS of Nevada and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Former LE REVE — THE DREAM acrobatic athlete Ryan Lyons directs, produces and appears with Bryan Chan as MC and dancers from Cirque du Soleil, CHIPPENDALES, STEVE WYNN’S SHOWSTOPPERS and SEXXY doffing their tops and bottoms.

DJ Dash Berlin spins at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

DJ RL Grime takes to the dual decks at XS in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

Borgeous shines the 45s at Flawless at Jewel in Aria.

Canadian rockers Kataklysm raise a ruckus with their death metal at Las Vegas Country Saloon.

Kelly Clinton Holmes hosts her Open Mic Cabaret well after the debate at Bootlegger Bistro.

’80s Station is at Main Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

Tyler James’ EXPERIENCES OF ELVIS AND MEMPHIS is nearby on First Street Stage.

And The Tony Marques Band entertains on Third Street Stage.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

The Global Gaming Expo gets underway at Sands Convention Center with WHEEL OF FORTUNE’s Vanna White being presented with a Key to the City by our beloved Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Then local headliners, 24 in all, duke it out at the annual TournEvent for Charities Slot Tournament. I will franticly and feverishly pull the handle and punch the buttons against Penn & Teller, Terry Fator, Carrot Top and George Wallace in an attempt to grab the top $10,000 prize for Keep Memory Alive.

The AviSight Drone Academy opens a four-day drone training and certification program at South Point Arena.

And make a bucket-list dream come true with the 2016 Challenge at Hyde Bellagio where you can win one thing you’ve always wanted to do before dying.