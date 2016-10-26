Tonight in L.V.: ‘Spy Escape & Evasion,’ ‘Daniel Tiger,’ DJs Mustard and Yellow Claw

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Dreaming of becoming the next James Bond or Jason Bourne? Join “Spy Escape & Evasion,” which has a limited engagement through Nov. 5 at The Stratosphere with ex-CIA Officer Jason Hanson. Here’s his message to Kim Kardashian after the robbery she endured in a Paris hotel. For tickets and more information: TicketBat.com.

The third International Nightlife Congress gets underway at World Market Center and is followed by the awards at Hyde Bellagio. Lectures on nightclub entertainment, operations, technology and alcohol responsibility are on tap, but the most intriguing is the session on nightlife venue security against terrorism, fire other threats.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live” is at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

“Songs, Music & Memories” by Everlita Rivera (David and Relly Coloma) is at nearby Cabaret Jazz.

Halloween kicks off early with DJ Mustard’s Haunted Homecoming at Light in Mandalay Bay. Who will come dressed as the yellow condiment over ketchup?

DJ duo Yellow Claw holds on tight at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Dirty Secret spins the dual decks at Bond in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Dance Gavin Dance contortionists party is at Vinyl in The Hard Rock Hotel.

Monroy rocks Main Street Stage at Fremont Street Experience.

And The Easy 8’s plays for line-dancing and country two-steps at Gilley’s in T.I.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

All the excitement is centered on Britney Spears and her noontime ride at X Cycle in Boca Park with Mario Lopez in a fundraiser for children fighting cancer. We’ll have a report and photos.

Four nights of “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 contestants start at Planet Hollywood Showroom with winner pint-sized singer Grace VanderWaal, The Clairvoyant magicians Thommy Ten and Amelie van Taas and comedy mime Tape Face.

Golden Tiki in Chinatown honors me with a shrunken-head ceremony, following in the footsteps of Strip headliners Carrot Top and Frank Marino.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Death from Above 1979 are at Mandalay Bay.

And my interviews with Lainie Kazan and esteemed editor Don Chareunsy’s chats with Gavin McGraw and Andy Grammer will be posted here as I check out French chef Guy Savoy’s extraordinary new caviar menu. Plus, a report on 2017 “One Night for One Drop” auditions for Sunday Life in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.