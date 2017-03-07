Tonight in L.V.: The Smith Center anniversary, Lance Burton, ‘Gold Rush,’ Honey Salt, Jeff Dunham

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

The Smith Center celebrates its fifth anniversary with a Broadway-themed concert hosted by The Great White Way stars Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe and featuring The Rio headliner magician Teller, composer Frank Wildhorn, singer Jessica Fontana and many more.

Master magician Lance Burton is inducted in the 14th Annual UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame with actor-director Matthew Gray Gubler and legendary stuntman Willie Harris, with George Grove of The Kingston Trio as Alumnus of the Year.

The stars of Discovery Channel’s reality-TV series “Gold Rush” arrive here for our big mining expo as the show begins Season 7. Miners Parker Schnabel, Todd Hoffman and Tony Beets have turned the outdoor adventure series into the network’s behemoth top-rated show.

Husband-and-wife restaurateurs Kim Canteenwalla and Elizabeth Blau welcome Other Mama’s Daniel Krohmer to their Honey Salt kitchen for a guest-chef dinner.

Comedy ventriloquist Jeff Dunham films a Food Network special at Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho (Drunken Donkey) at The Rio.

The Tuesday Blend stirs it up at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

DJ Burns heats up the music at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

And DJ Okin spins the wheels of steel at Hyde Bellagio.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

Jeff is “Perfectly Unbalanced” and joined by Achmed the Terrorist and all of his other hilarious and crazy character dolls for a one-night show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Rocker Billy Idol, who performed “Rebel Yell” with Miley Cyrus at Sunday’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, is still going strong at 61 and returns to House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on select dates through March 29.

Hypnotist Anthony Cools opens his axe-throwing facility Axe Monkeys at East Post Road with the casts of “Sexxy,” “Baz — Star Crossed Love” and Chippendales.

And UNLV culinary students host their recipe testing at Boyd Hall to preview the 43rd UNLVino Grand Tasting on April 1 at Paris Las Vegas.