UNLV Hall of Fame honorees include Lance Burton, Carol Channing, Debbie Reynolds

The 14th Annual College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame celebration at UNLV will honor master magician Lance Burton, actor and director Matthew Gray Gubler and legendary stuntman Willie Harris on March 7.

Also being recognized with The Koep Dean’s Medal are entertainers Carol Channing and the late Debbie Reynolds, and George Grove of The Kingston Trio will be recognized as Alumnus of the Year.

The Hall of Fame was founded in 2003 to honor past and present residents of Southern Nevada who have made a significant impact in the areas of visual arts, performing arts and/or architecture.

Past inductees include Tony Curtis, Phyllis McGuire, Robert Goulet, The Killers, Liberace, Penn & Teller, Siegfried & Roy and architects Tony Marnell, John Klai, Tom Schoeman and William Snyder.

Lance is widely considered this century’s greatest stage magician. Magic historian Mike Caveney said, “Take every magician in the world, line them up and give them each 12 minutes … Lance wins!” Retired after a 30-year career, Lance is working on films and documentaries.

Matthew is best known for his starring role as the lovable genius Dr. Spencer Reid on “Criminal Minds.” He graduated from Las Vegas Academy.

A fortuitous exchange with actor Elliot Gould helped launch Willie’s career as a Hollywood stuntman. His big break came in 1971 with Clint Eastwood’s “Dirty Harry,” and his credits also include “They Call Me Mr. Tibbs.”

Carol has been a star of international acclaim since her debut on Broadway as Lorelei Lee in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” A winner of three Tony Awards and a Golden Globe, the Oscar nominee also has recorded 10 gold albums during her 70-plus year career.

Known for her boundless energy and perky demeanor, the late legendary actress Debbie had memorable roles in films including “Singin’ in the Rain,” “The Tender Trap” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” Her 40-year career spanned film, television and theater.

George returned to school at UNLV, earning a master’s of music in jazz composition in 2001. He has written musical and orchestral scores. George devotes his professional career to his passion for American folk music and love of performance. He resides here with his wife, Cindy.