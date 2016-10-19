Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors: Are Boy George and Culture Club headed to Las Vegas?

There are first rumblings at Planet Hollywood that Base Entertainment has an offer to Boy George, which he’s reportedly accepted, for a mini-residency at the mezzanine theater that Las Vegas singer-songwriter and musician Frankie Moreno and British ventriloquist Paul Zerdin recently vacated.

Boy George and his award-winning band Culture Club recently performed at Pearl at The Palms as part of a cross-country summer tour.

Meantime, I spoke by transatlantic phone Tuesday with Thommy Ten and Amelie van Tass, who make up The Clairvoyants, the mentalist duo who placed second on Season 11 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” to young singer Grace VanderWaal.

From Vienna, Austria, they told me that they’re looking forward to the Planet Hollywood “AGT” show with 12-year-old Grace. The original three dates of Oct. 27, 28 and 29 were extended to a fourth show Oct. 30 because “ticket sales are going through the roof.”

Thommy told me that they will present their mind-reading antics from the “AGT” finals along with new mind-blowing antics.

Remember that she was suspended inside a tank of water when judge Howie Mandel selected one of Simon Cowell’s credit cards at random, and before he announced the expiration date and the last four numbers, Amelie while still underwater wrote the same information on the glass surface.

All four “AGT” judges gave them standing ovations. How they can better that trick defies logic, but Thommy vows that they will.