51s stadium project in the early stage of restarting

The Las Vegas 51s are looking for a replacement for Cashman Field, which they have been using for 35 seasons. The facility is considered outdated and lacks many of the basic amenities of minor league ballparks. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto)

People wait in line to enter Cashman Field for the last home game of the season for the Las Vegas 51s on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Cashman Field is seen before the start of the last game of the season for the Las Vegas 51s on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas 51s baseball dugout at Cashman Field is seen before the start of the last game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas 51s baseball dugout at Cashman Field is seen before the start of the last game of the season on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Cashman Field kitchen is seen before the start of the last home game of the season for the Las Vegas 51s on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Chef Chandi Ilangantileke breaks boxes in the kitchen before the start of the last home game of the season for the Las Vegas 51s at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Cashman Field outdoor batting cage is seen before the start of the last game of the season for the Las Vegas 51s on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas 51s umpire room is seen before the start of the last home game of the season at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas 51s laundry room is seen before the start of the last home game of the season at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Salt Lake players wait inside the visitor locker room before the start of their game against the Las Vegas 51s at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

An electrical box is seen inside the Las Vegas 51s weight room before the start of their last home game of the season at Cashman Field on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By BETSY HELFAND
For months, talks of building a new stadium and relocation for the Oakland Raiders have dominated the time and attention of many around Las Vegas.

But there’s another team in town trying to secure a new stadium.

And now that the Raiders’ relocation is closer to being settled, could it be time to talk about a new 51s stadium again?

Officials with the city’s Triple-A baseball team, which will begin their 35th season of play in April, have made no secret they want out of Cashman Field. The facility is outdated and lacks many of the basic amenities of most minor-league ballparks.

The Howard Hughes Corp., which has an ownership stake in the team, would donate the land in Summerlin for the proposed stadium, which would be adjacent to the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility.

“I think it’s fair to say that part of the reason that the project was quiet for awhile had to do with a very strong focus by the community in general on the NFL project,” Tom Warden, the Howard Hughes Corp’s senior vice president of community and government relations in Summerlin, said. “Now that it’s looking good, it’s maybe an appropriate time to restart the 51s stadium project.”

Talks had stalled last year with County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak saying that the Howard Hughes Corp.’s Texas-based group had raised the pricetag on the stadium from $65 million to $85.

But Sisolak said last week negotiations are still ongoing for finding a new home for the 51s. He said the conditions at Cashman Field are unacceptable and that the Summerlin site was still being considered.

“I think you’ll see something come to fruition on that in the next couple months,” he said. “In the manner of an understanding the location of a stadium, the design of a stadium and how it would be orchestrated and constructed, paid for, what not.”

Warden, too, seemed optimistic, saying things were “pretty positive,” for getting the project restarted.

“While this project has been quiet for awhile, we’re now in the early stages of restarting it but we don’t have anything specific or anything to show at this time,” Warden said. “I would simply say stay tuned and we still believe that Summerlin will be an excellent place for a new home for the 51s.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 