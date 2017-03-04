Mets renew Syndergaard’s contract for $605,500

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Unable to reach an agreement, the New York Mets renewed the contract of pitcher Noah Syndergaard for a major league salary of $605,500.

With 1 year, 149 days of major league service, Syndergaard almost certainly will be eligible for salary arbitration next winter.

The hard-throwing 24-year-old right-hander was 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA last season, striking out 218 in 183 2/3 innings. He earned $503,375.

His new contract has a minor league salary of $267,688, should he be sent down.

New York announced agreements Friday for its 20-other players not yet eligible for arbitration, including left-hander Steven Matz and outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo.