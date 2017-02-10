New York Mets send starter Gabriel Ynoa to Baltimore Orioles

The New York Mets traded starter Gabriel Ynoa to Baltimore on Friday for cash, paving way for reliever Fernando Salas to join the 40-man roster.

Ynoa, 23, was the 51s most consistent starter throughout last season, going 12-5 with a 3.97 ERA in 25 starts and looked to be headed back to Las Vegas this season.

He also earned his first Major League call up last year, pitching mostly out of the bullpen for the Mets. He gave up 13 runs in 18 1/3 innings with New York.

Baseball America had listed Ynoa as the Mets’ ninth-best prospect in their most recent list, while MLB.com had him as the team’s 18th-ranked prospect.

The Mets also designed Ty Kelly for assignment on Thursday, clearing a 40-man roster roster spot for reliever Jerry Blevins.

Kelly made his Major League debut with the Mets last season after bouncing around in the minors for more than seven years.

He appeared in 39 games for the Mets, hitting .241 in 58 at-bats. While in Las Vegas, he hit .328 in 81 games.

