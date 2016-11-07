Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

Centennial senior basketball standout Troy Brown Jr. made an oral commitment to Oregon on Monday, ending a recruiting process that began before he played his first high school game.

Brown, one of the nation’s top prospects, made his announcement in a video that was released through Bleacher Report.

The first day Brown can sign a letter of intent is Wednesday, and Oregon’s coaches cannot comment until that time. Brown chose the Ducks over his other finalists: UNLV, Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgetown, Kansas and Ohio State.

Brown is ranked the No. 11 player overall in the class of 2017 by Scout.com, No. 12 by Rivals.com, and No. 18 by ESPN.

Brown was the Northwest League Most Valuable Player last season and a first-team all-state performer, leading the Bulldogs (24-4) to a Sunset Region runner-up finish. He averaged 19.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists as a junior.

Brown said he grew to 6 feet 7 inches tall this summer and is listed as a small forward by Scout and ESPN, but intended to begin his college career as a point guard.

He played multiple perimeter positions for the gold medal-winning USA Basketball U17 this summer.

Brown was offered a scholarship by former UNLV basketball coach Dave Rice prior to his freshman season at Centennial, and he earned offers from several of the nation’s top schools the following summer.

Brown made official visits to Ohio State (Sept. 2 to 4), Alabama (Sept. 9 and 10), Oregon (Sept. 23 to 25), Kansas (Sept. 30 to Oct. 2) and Georgetown (Oct. 5 to 7).

Brown also took unofficial visits to Arizona, California and UNLV.