Posted 

Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

web1_1004753378-basketball_02031a_7345989.jpgBuy Photo
Centennial guard Troy Brown (0) dunks against Desert Oasis in the first quarter of their prep basketball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. Centennial defeated Desert Oasis 78-52. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

web1_1004753378-basketball_020316jh_013_7345989.jpg
Centennial guard Troy Brown (0) goes up for a shot against Desert Oasis in the fourth quarter of their prep basketball game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. Centennial defeated Desert Oasis 78-52. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

web1_1004553083-basketball_010816jh_012_7345989.jpg
Centennial guard Troy Brown (0) scores a field goal against Durango forward Jason Landman (10) in the fourth quarter of their prep basketball game against at Durango High School in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. Centennial won 76-73. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

web1_1004553083-basketball_010816jh_010_7345989.jpg
Centennial guard Troy Brown (0) drives to the basket against Durango in the fourth quarter of their prep basketball game against at Durango High School in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. Centennial won 76-73. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

web1_1004553083-basketball_010816jh_006_7345989.jpg
Centennial guard Troy Brown (0) reacts after a big scoring run in the third quarter of their prep basketball game against Durango at Durango High School in Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. Centennial won 76-73. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

web1_webpreps-basketballgamer-dec13_001_7345989.jpg
Centennial’s Troy Brown goes up for a dunk during a basketball game against Durango at Centennial High School Friday, Dec. 12, 2014, in Las Vegas. Centennial won 69-58. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

web1_preps-basketballgamer-dec13_001_7345989.jpg
Centennial’s Troy Brown goes up for a dunk on Friday against Durango. Brown had 16 points as Centennial won, 69-58. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

web1_preps-basketballgamer-dec13_005_7345989.jpg
Centennial’s Troy Brown, right, drives the ball past Durango's Victor Ross during a basketball game at Centennial High School Friday, Dec. 12, 2014, in Las Vegas. Centennial won 69-58. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial’s Troy Brown Jr. chooses Oregon over UNLV, others

web1_preps-basketballgamer_013114jb_01_7345989.jpg
Centennial's Troy Brown (2) drives to the hoop uncontested while taking on Cimarron-Memorial during their basketball game in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 31, 2014. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By DAVID SCHOEN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Centennial senior basketball standout Troy Brown Jr. made an oral commitment to Oregon on Monday, ending a recruiting process that began before he played his first high school game.

Brown, one of the nation’s top prospects, made his announcement in a video that was released through Bleacher Report.

The first day Brown can sign a letter of intent is Wednesday, and Oregon’s coaches cannot comment until that time. Brown chose the Ducks over his other finalists: UNLV, Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgetown, Kansas and Ohio State.

Brown is ranked the No. 11 player overall in the class of 2017 by Scout.com, No. 12 by Rivals.com, and No. 18 by ESPN.

Brown was the Northwest League Most Valuable Player last season and a first-team all-state performer, leading the Bulldogs (24-4) to a Sunset Region runner-up finish. He averaged 19.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists as a junior.

Brown said he grew to 6 feet 7 inches tall this summer and is listed as a small forward by Scout and ESPN, but intended to begin his college career as a point guard.

He played multiple perimeter positions for the gold medal-winning USA Basketball U17 this summer.

Brown was offered a scholarship by former UNLV basketball coach Dave Rice prior to his freshman season at Centennial, and he earned offers from several of the nation’s top schools the following summer.

Brown made official visits to Ohio State (Sept. 2 to 4), Alabama (Sept. 9 and 10), Oregon (Sept. 23 to 25), Kansas (Sept. 30 to Oct. 2) and Georgetown (Oct. 5 to 7).

Brown also took unofficial visits to Arizona, California and UNLV.

 