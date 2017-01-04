Posted Updated 

Duke’s Grayson Allen back in lineup after serving 1-game suspension for tripping incident

Duke's Grayson Allen (3) reacts after being called for a foul from tripping a Elon player in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (Chuck Burton/AP)

Duke's Grayson Allen (3) shares a laugh with an official in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Elon in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Duke won 72-61. (Chuck Burton/AP)

Elon's Steven Santa Ana (22) is tripped by Duke's Grayson Allen (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Allen was called for a technical foul on the play. (Chuck Burton/AP)

By JOEDY McCREARY
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DURHAM, N.C. — Grayson Allen is back for No. 8 Duke after serving a one-game suspension for his latest trip of an opponent.

Allen was in the starting lineup for the Blue Devils against Georgia Tech on Wednesday night — the final game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski before he takes a leave of absence to have back surgery.

Allen was suspended indefinitely Dec. 22, one day after he was caught tripping an opposing player for the third time in a calendar year. This time he was caught tripping Elon’s Steven Santa Ana on a drive in the first half of a 72-61 win.

At the time, Krzyzewski said he would suspend the preseason AP All-American guard and his team’s second-leading scorer “until I feel good about the entire situation where he is at.”

 