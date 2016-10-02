Posted 

Former NBA stars, police team up to promote peace in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Former NBA stars, police team up to promote peace in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-peace-game_100116rb_008_7125732.jpgBuy Photo
Former NBA basketball player Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams poses with his son Jeremiah, 6, during the Legends Shooting for Peace charity basketball game at Rancho High School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Former NBA stars, police team up to promote peace in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-peace-game_100116rb_007_7125732.jpgBuy Photo
Former NBA basketball player Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams is greeted by teammates during the Legends Shooting for Peace charity basketball game at Rancho High School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Former NBA stars, police team up to promote peace in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-peace-game_100116rb_001_7125732.jpgBuy Photo
Former NBA basketball player Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams greets young fans following the Legends Shooting for Peace charity basketball game at Rancho High School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Former NBA stars, police team up to promote peace in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-peace-game_100116rb_002_7125732.jpgBuy Photo
Former NBA basketball player Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams signs a basketball for Hunter Carr, 11, following the Legends Shooting for Peace charity basketball game at Rancho High School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Former NBA stars, police team up to promote peace in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-peace-game_100116rb_005_7125732.jpgBuy Photo
Former NBA basketball player Jerome Ҋunkyard DogӠWilliams acknowledged the crowd before the start of the Legends Shooting for Peace charity basketball game at Rancho High School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Former NBA stars, police team up to promote peace in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-peace-game_100116rb_004_7125732.jpgBuy Photo
Former NBA basketball player Jerome Ҋunkyard DogӠWilliams, second left, huddles with teammates between plays during the Legends Shooting for Peace charity basketball game at Rancho High School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

Former NBA stars, police team up to promote peace in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

web1_clo-peace-game_100116rb_003_7125732.jpgBuy Photo
Former NBA basketball player Jerome Ҋunkyard DogӠWilliams, center, takes a selfie with Michael ҁirdoggӠStewart, left, and James Jones following the Legends Shooting for Peace charity basketball game at Rancho High School on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @vegasphotograph

The NBA Legends Shooting for Peace basketball game between celebrity basketball players and local police officers capped a day of festivities at Rancho High School.

Celebrity players included former Toronto Raptor Jerome “Junk Yard Dog” Williams, NBA Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood and Harlem Globetrotters Warren Rosegreen and Charles Smith.

Shooting for Peace is a program led by NBA Legends to bring communities together and encourage young people to engage in peaceful activities. Preceding the game were Partying for Peace, an event including music and a free barbecue and Talking for Peace, a forum involving Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las police officers and the public.

 