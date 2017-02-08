Posted Updated 

Harlem Globetrotters bank shot from T-Mobile Arena catwalk — VIDEO

video_7943372_0.mov
Catwalk Shot At T-Mobile Arena | Harlem Globetrotters (YouTube)

web1_bko-globetrotters_001_7943372.jpgBuy Photo
The Harlem Globetrotters perform at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_bko-globetrotters_012_7943372.jpgBuy Photo
Video screens are seen during the Harlem Globetrotters performance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_bko-globetrotters_005_7943372.jpg
"Titan" of the Harlem Globetrotters dunks the ball during a performance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Ahead of their performance at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, the Harlem Globetrotters are giving fans a little taste of the basketball skills they’ll witness with a teaser video.

The Globetrotters’ “Buckets” banks a shot from 112 feet up inside the arena on the catwalk — nearly the highest point you can get in the building.

Buckets makes it look easy avoiding the beams and screens as he sends the ball down to the basket. He even shows off a few other skills on the way up to the catwalk.

And this isn’t the first time the Globetrotters have shown off their skills at T-Mobile Arena.

Las Vegas’ Scooter Christensen showed off his Globetrotters skill by banking a shot off the T-Mobile Arena roof in April ahead of their first visit to the arena that month.

