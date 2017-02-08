Harlem Globetrotters bank shot from T-Mobile Arena catwalk — VIDEO

Ahead of their performance at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, the Harlem Globetrotters are giving fans a little taste of the basketball skills they’ll witness with a teaser video.

The Globetrotters’ “Buckets” banks a shot from 112 feet up inside the arena on the catwalk — nearly the highest point you can get in the building.

Buckets makes it look easy avoiding the beams and screens as he sends the ball down to the basket. He even shows off a few other skills on the way up to the catwalk.

And this isn’t the first time the Globetrotters have shown off their skills at T-Mobile Arena.

Las Vegas’ Scooter Christensen showed off his Globetrotters skill by banking a shot off the T-Mobile Arena roof in April ahead of their first visit to the arena that month.

